Gov. Justice issues stricter mask mandate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – As coronavirus cases skyrocket across the country, Governor Jim Justice issues a series of executive orders to curb the pandemic.

The first executive order is a change in the mask mandate. Starting at midnight tonight, masks must always be worn indoors when you’re in public. The only exception is when you’re in a room alone or actively consuming food or drink at a restaurant.

“If you don’t step up, business owners, and make it mandatory when people are entering… we are going to end up, as sure as I know my name, we’re going to end up having to take further steps, because we will not be able to slow this thing down and stop it,” said Justice.

If a person refuses to wear a mask in a business, Justice says the business should call the police. If a business refuses to enforce the order, they could also face charges.