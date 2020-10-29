Gov. Justice confident in re-election chances, concerned about presidential race

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – With elections less than a week away, Governor Justice says he’s confident when it comes to winning the gubernatorial race.

The governor predicts a landslide victory over his democratic opponent Ben Salango. When it comes to the presidential election, Justice isn’t as confident in a win for President Trump.

“I am really concerned that our president could lose,” said Justice. “I’m really concerned, but at the same time, I believe he’s going to win. It’s going to be really, really close. It is not going to be a runaway. It will be really close.”

With many opting to mail in ballots this year, final results will not be available on election night. Instead, it could be weeks before all ballots are counted and a winner is determined.