Gov. Justice attends ribbon-cutting at Pipestem Resort State Park to celebrate over $8 million in upgrades

PIPESTEM, WV (WOAY) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate over $8 million in upgrades at Pipestem Resort State Park.

Governor Jim Justice came out to the event to congratulate the work that has been put into the project. He was joined by West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby, WV Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion, WV State Park leaders, and other local officials.

The project includes nearly $4.4 million on renovations to the park’s lodges and cabins, and over $3.6 million on the park’s tram infrastructure, among other upgrades.

“Some way somehow we had to change our image of West Virginia, we know how good we are, but people on the outside, they didn’t buy it,” says Justice. “I really, really wanted to do that and it has worked, but I’m more proud that all of us are in the together pulling the rope together.”

Since Governor Justice has been in office the park has seen the addition of a zipline, a splash park, an adventure lake, and an adventure zone.

