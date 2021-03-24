Gov. Justice approves more than $1.78M in Roads to Prosperity highways projects

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has approved more than $1.78 million in Roads To Prosperity highway projects in March, including an emergency repair to a slip in Summers County.

“West Virginians should be really proud of how much work our Division of Highways is getting done through my Roads To Prosperity program,” Gov. Justice said. “All four of these approved projects are important for the communities they serve.”

Bids were accepted and contracts awarded for four Roads To Prosperity construction projects in this letting.

The first project is to repair a slide on Smokehouse Fork, a rural road in Logan County, which had been reduced to a single lane. The project was awarded to Marks Drilling with a low bid of $142,335.82.

Two projects were awarded to R.K. Construction Inc. to replace Robinson Run #1 and #2 Bridges in Roane County. Both projects replace aging bridges on Robinson Run. Temporary bridges will be put in place during construction.

The low bid on the first bridge replacement project was awarded for $358,430.54 and the low bid on the second bridge replacement project was awarded for $356,561.51.

The final project awarded was for a section of road that collapsed onto WV 3 in February, partly blocking the road. Rock Forge Bridge Company LLC was the low bidder for the emergency slip repair on East Woodrumtown Road in Summers county with a bid of $926,341.

“Without the good fortune of the Roads To Prosperity program, it would have taken the DOH a longer period of time to get to them, and would have potentially sacrificed our precious maintenance dollars,” WVDOT Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., said. “Using bond monies to pay for these projects frees up maintenance funding to use on other projects.”

The WVDOH continues to hold bid lettings and contract awards remotely to move projects forward while following COVID-19 safety guidelines.