Gov. Justice announces approval for over $20 million in broadband infrastructure projects, along with another $18 million in ARC funding

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announced the preliminary approval of over $20.8 million in grant funding for a series of six major broadband infrastructure projects.

It’s a grant made possible through the Major Broadband Project Strategies program (MBPS), a branch off of Governor Justice’s plan to invest over $1 billion in state and federal funds toward broadband connectivity.

It will make it available to 200,000 West Virginians across the state for the first time. This marks the first round of grants awarded through the program.

The projects will provide over 628 miles of new fiber infrastructure and bring connectivity to approximately 5,849 homes and businesses in West Virginia.

In addition, Governor Justice announced the approval of over $18.1 million for Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant funding recommendations.

ARC is an economic development partnership agency in the Appalachian region. The funding would go to 14 different projects in communities across the state.

