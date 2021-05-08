GOOD SAMARITAN HIT ON I-79 IN BRAXTON COUNTY, ATTEMPTING TO HELP TRAPPED DRIVER

24-year old, Tyler Carroll was driving home from work on I-79 in Braxton County. He noticed an overturned car and stopped to help. The driver was trapped upside down in his car.

As Tyler approached the accident scene, he was hit by a car that was attempting to pass an 18-wheeler. He was hit with such force, Tyler was thrown across the interstate. Both of his legs and both arms were broken. He also suffered a number of other injuries.

Tyler Carroll remains in critical condition. He is in the surgical trauma intensive care unit at a Charleston hospital.

To help with the enormous medical expenses, his family has started a Go-Fund Me account. If you’d like to help the Carroll family click the link below.

