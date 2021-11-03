Golden Bears outlast Salem in overtime

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A back-and-forth game would eventually go to overtime, but WVU Tech men’s basketball won 94-87 over Salem for its second win of the season.

Five different Golden Bears would reach double figures, with Tamon Scruggs leading the way with 32 points. Andreas Jonsson & Oak Hill alum Andrew Work had 12 points each, as did Juvante Hayes off the bench. Salem’s Fonz Hale scored 35 points to lead the Tigers.

WVU Tech men’s basketball goes on the road Saturday to Shawnee State; the Lady Golden Bears play Friday & Saturday in Rio Grande, Ohio.

