God’s Grace Ministries continues to distribute food and goods heading into the holiday season

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – God’s Grace Ministries in Welch has been distributing food and goods to those in need leading up the holiday season.

The donations typically go towards large families, as well as senior citizens. There were boxes of food distributed to over 14,000 households last month alone.

“One of the things we do is we do our kids bags,” said God’s Grace Ministries Owner Sandy Blankenship. “It has two breakfast, two lunch, two dinners, two snacks, two drinks. Each child gets a bag for the entire weekend. 99% of those supplies are brought in by our ATV riders. This is not by grants or anything.”

God’s Grace Ministries operates Monday-Friday every week unless it’s out of food.