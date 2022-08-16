Girl Scouts unveil a new cookie for the 2022-2023 season

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – A brand new Girl Scout cookie has joined the lineup of fan favorites for the 2022-2023 season. The Girls Scouts introduced their latest cookie today, the Rasberry Rally, a thin crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate.

The new addition will be the first cookie the Girls Scouts offer exclusively online for direct shipment. The Girls Scouts aim to use the online product launch to enhance girls’ e-commerce sales and further support their entrepreneurial skills.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond begins cookie season on Jan. 5; visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Raspberry Rally and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale. Find your adventure at Girl Scouts by joining or volunteering at bdgsc.org.

