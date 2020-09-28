Girl Scouts of Raleigh County plans upcoming virtual events

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Girl Scouts of Raleigh County is hosting a series of virtual and in-person events to help members stay involved in the community during the pandemic.

Membership Delivery Manager, Stacie Bolen says the organization will be hosting monthly events. The next event will be a virtual cupcake decorating contest on Oct 3rd. The organization is also planning a virtual animal dance party and a robot building party this November.

Bolden says now is the perfect time to join the Girl Scouts because of all the upcoming virtual events they have coming up.

“It brings the creativity and the togetherness of Girl Scouting. Our main priority is to build the girls and leaders of tomorrow and things as simple as decorating cupcakes, whether it be decorating a cupcake or building a robot we have to let girls know that they can be what they want to be,” Bolden said.

If you’re a parent or guardian and would like to register your daughter for Girl Scouts, you can contact their office at 304-345-7722.