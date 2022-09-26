Girl Scouts of Black Diamond to launch online Fall Product Program on September 29

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond will start selling products through their online Fall product program on September 29. Specialty items will come packaged in seasonal tins, making great holiday gifts.

The Girl Scouts will launch their online site with assortments of nuts and candy. Instead of their fan-favorite cookie flavors, the scouts will have fall variations such as Dulce Daisies and Mint Trefoils. Additionally, scouts will offer magazine subscriptions to publications such as Vogue, Bon Appetit, Better Homes & Gardens, and more.

Girl Scouts are selling these products through their online storefronts. Contact your local Girl Scout to place your order for candy, nuts, and magazines. You can also purchase directly from the council by emailing nutsandcandy@bdgsc.org.

For more information, visit BDGSC.org.

