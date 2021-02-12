Girl Scouts gives back to veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Veterans at the Beckley VA Medical Center got a special surprise Friday afternoon. Raleigh County Girl Scouts donated kits stocked with supplies for homeless veterans.

In an effort to make the world a better place, Girl Scout Troop 10137 was challenged on Jan. 4th to give back to an organization of their choice and troop 10137 decided to donate hygiene products and cleaning supplies to Beckley VA Medical Center.

“We wanted to give back to the Veterans. We see people giving to children organizations, pet organizations and we thought it was time to give to veterans,” Troop leader Maxine Johnson said.

Public Affairs Officer Sarah Yoke with the Beckley VA Medical Center says the donations will come in handy to get homeless veterans started in a new home.

“We are so focused on getting veterans housing, but when we have them in a home and they are safe and insecure they have necessities that they need. Maybe a laundry basket, towels, or dish soap. The things that we don’t necessarily think about but are essential in a home,” Yoke said.

7-year-old Girl Scout member Echo Marcum says the one reason why she wanted to help veterans is simple.

“People are really nice and they deserve to have stuff that they need.”

For more information about the Girl Scout Winter Giving Challenge or how you can be involved visit our website.