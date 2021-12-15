Girl Scouts give back to local animal shelter this holiday season

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Girl Scouts of the Raleigh County Service Unit have begun their Christmas Challenge–one troop chose to give to a local animal shelter.

Each Girl Scout troop chooses an organization to give back to during the holiday season. This year, Troop 10424 has chosen the Raleigh County Humane Society to gather supplies and donate for the animals.

Service Unit Administrator Bettie Worley said, “It’s a great feeling to have these girls choose what they’re passionate about and that’s what they can do… Fulfill their passions with girl-scouting.”

The Girl Scouts in Troop 10424 said they chose the Humane Society because they did not want any pets to be forgotten this Christmas season.

