Girl Scouts donate to local Blessing Box, pass on challenge

By
Kassie Simmons
-

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – After being tagged by another girl scout troop, Troop 32547 makes a donation to a local nonprofit.

“I hope this helps with people that aren’t sure what’s going on in the world right now to know that there are people who care,” said girl scout Autumn Canada.

The Raleigh County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition has several Blessing Boxes set up throughout Beckley. Today, Girl Scouts made a donation to the box outside of the Mountain State Centers for Independent Living. The donation bags include winter items like hats, gloves and scarves.

“For us and other Blessing Boxes, we know that it’s been tough to keep those Blessing Boxes full because there is such a need in our community right now,” said Kelly Elkins, the vice president of resource development for Mountain State Centers for Independent Living.

The Girl Scout troop now tags another troop to continue the challenge of donating to a nonprofit.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR