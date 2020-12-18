Girl Scouts donate to local Blessing Box, pass on challenge

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – After being tagged by another girl scout troop, Troop 32547 makes a donation to a local nonprofit.

“I hope this helps with people that aren’t sure what’s going on in the world right now to know that there are people who care,” said girl scout Autumn Canada.

The Raleigh County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition has several Blessing Boxes set up throughout Beckley. Today, Girl Scouts made a donation to the box outside of the Mountain State Centers for Independent Living. The donation bags include winter items like hats, gloves and scarves.

“For us and other Blessing Boxes, we know that it’s been tough to keep those Blessing Boxes full because there is such a need in our community right now,” said Kelly Elkins, the vice president of resource development for Mountain State Centers for Independent Living.

The Girl Scout troop now tags another troop to continue the challenge of donating to a nonprofit.