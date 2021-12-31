Girl Scouts donate shoes to United Way Equal Footing Campaign

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Girl Scout Giving Challenge is a yearly initiative where local troops choose an organization to give to during the holiday season.

The Girl Scouts of Raleigh County has four troops participating. One troop gave to the Salvation Army, another gave to the Raleigh County Humane Society, and one gave to the Carl Larson Cancer Center.

The final troop to donate this year is troop #32608. They chose to donate shoes to the United Way’s Equal Footing Campaign.

According to United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Trena Dacal, the Equal Footing Campaign ensures local children have access to quality shoes.

“We’ve been doing this since about 2018,” Dacal said. “It’s available to all seven counties in our coverage area. We offer a new pair of athletic shoes to any child who doesn’t go to school with the proper footwear.”

The girl scouts donated to the campaign at the United Way Headquarters on New Year’s Eve.

One scout, Daniella Fragile, said they bought the shoes using the profits of their sales throughout the year, and they’re just happy to help out.

“It’s a local cause, and I go to school with kids who need it too,” Fragile said. “So it hits closer to home.”

The United Way says proper footwear for students is incredibly important, especially during the winter.

“They don’t have to worry about safety hazards if they’re wearing inappropriate shoes during the winter to school. And there’s no stigmatization that they might suffer without proper footwear.”

A total of 12 pairs of shoes were donated from this troop. All of them will go to local children in need.

Anyone looking to use the Equal Footing Campaign, or donate to it, can contact the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

