Gifted students across Fayette County come together for reversed engineering project

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Students in the gifted program came together from schools across Fayette County to collaborate on a reversed engineering project.

The mission of the assignment was to re-design plastic packages to make environmentally-safe cardstock containers. Following an engineering design process, the students got creative using math that’s involved in smart packaging designs.

The groups presented their work to a panel of experts from around the community.

“I really enjoyed when we got to create our scale drawing because the first part of the project was based on research, we were learning how to do all of this since it was a new idea to us, and then when we got to our create-plan phase, we got to make the box how we wanted our re-design to look,” says Oak Hill Middle School student, Bonnie Ray.

On Earth Day, April 22, the students are heading to the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority to present their designs to engineering students.

