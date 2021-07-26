Giant pop-up farmers market to hit New Roots Community Farm

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – While New Roots Community Farm holds pop-up markets on the last Thursday of every month, the pop-up market coming to the farm this Thursday, July 29th, will be the biggest yet. It will feature 14 different farmers market-style vendors selling fresh honey, berries, and more, food trucks such as Country Thai and Rainbow Farms, plenty of activities for the kids, and even last year’s awarded top chef in West Virginia, Elizabeth “Libby” Nolle.

“I think if you haven’t come before it’s just a good time to come out,” says Tabitha Stove, Executive Director of Fayetteville Visitor Center. “There’s going to be a lot of vendors, we kind of hit that point where we’re in the middle of the season and the last market was a little early for some producers, but now there’s an abundance of food, so a lot more people are going to be joining us, and a variety of products, and just an overall good time to come out.”

The market will be held at the farm from 1 p.m to 6 p.m Thursday, and you can find more information on it by visiting New Roots Community Farm on their Facebook page or at newrootscommunityfarm.com.

