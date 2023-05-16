Gerber announces baby formula distributed following recall

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Gerber announces that potentially contaminated baby formula has reached retailers in eight states despite a recall.

The distributed products include 12-point-four-ounce cans of good start SoothePro powdered infant formula.

Those manufactured between January second and 18th — could contain a germ that could seriously sicken infants.

Although there haven’t been reports of any babies getting sick from the formula.

Gerber says some of the formula went to the Nashville division of associated wholesale grocers incorporated.

It works with retailers in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The FDA says consumers in those states should check their formula containers.

For more information about the recall, visit FDA.gov.

Related