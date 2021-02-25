GCS welcomes middle & high school students back to five-day in-person instruction March 1

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Following West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance, Greenbrier County Schools will welcome in-person middle and high school learners back to the classroom five days a week with a 90-minute early release beginning Monday, March 1.

In keeping with WVDE guidance, high schools will continue full-time in-person learning through the end of the school year, returning to fully remote learning only if the county is in the red category on the WVDHHR County Alert Map. Elementary and middle school learners will continue full-time attendance with a 90-minute early release for the remainder of the school year regardless of map status. Pre-K will attend 4 days/week. The ninety-minute early dismissal for all grades allows time for daily sanitization protocols and remote learning duties.

“We have been looking forward to this opportunity with great anticipation,” states Greenbrier County Superintendent Jeff Bryant. “Our community has moved in a positive direction with regard to the COVID-19 infection rate, making it possible for our middle and high school students to return to our classrooms for in-person instruction five days a week. We can’t wait to welcome them back on Monday,” continues Bryant.

While remote learning will continue to be an option for families, the school system encourages remote students, especially those who are failing, to return to in-person learning. Remote students who want to transition back to in-person instruction may contact their school principal to coordinate their return. West Virginia Virtual students will complete the semester virtually.

All schools in the county will continue to exercise the recommended mitigation strategies, including mandatory mask-wearing for all staff and students, handwashing, social distancing measures, limiting visitors, and sanitizing daily. In positive COVID-19 case identification instances, Greenbrier County Schools will continue its current practice of contact tracing, quarantining, and closing classrooms and schools as needed.

“We appreciate the ongoing support from our students, families, and staff as we have made necessary scheduling adjustments throughout the school year. We understand that it has been challenging and we want our school community to know that we appreciate their patience and flexibility. We all continue to have the best interest of students at heart,” concluded Superintendent Jeff Bryant.

The school system has also announced adjustments to the school calendar. March 29, 30, 31, and April 1 will now be in-person learning days. These dates were previously listed on the calendar as remote learning days.