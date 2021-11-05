Gauley Bridge Elementary School to officially close following 2021-2022 school year

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Board of Education officially votes to close down a school in the county.

Gauley Bridge Elementary School will merge with Valley PreK-8 beginning next fall. Gauley Bridge couldn’t be sufficiently funded any longer, but plans are already in place to make the transition as smooth as possible for both schools involved.

“We have two excellent administrators in both of the two buildings,” said Fayette County Schools’ Associate Superintendent Anna Kincaid-Cline. “They’ll be planning activities, since the board has voted to close them, to allow students and parents and the teachers of all of the two schools to come together and do things.”

Gauley Bridge Elementary School will close at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Related