Gauley Bridge Elementary School targeted for closure

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County school may be closing its doors at the end of this school year.

The Fayette County Board of Education has targeted Gauley Bridge Elementary School to close. If the decision to close the school becomes official, it would merge with Valley PreK-8 starting next school year.

“We look at long term stability of the building and long-term care of that building,” said Fayette County Schools’ Superintendent Gary Hough. “Even the educational needs of the students. To have a great opportunity, we have a brand new Pre-K CTE center and Kindergarten CTE center down at Valley. We have a great opportunity to move the students there.”

Hough added the final decision on Gauley Bridge Elementary should be around December.

