AAA experts say gas prices could potentially reach $4 by mid-March

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – According to AAA experts, the national average of gas prices could potentially reach $4 a gallon by mid-March.

AAA Blue Grass Public Affairs Manager Lori Weaver Hawkins says Russia’s invasion and escalating sanctions by the United States and its allies have given the global oil market cause for concern.

West Virginia’s gas price average is up roughly 14 cents from the last month and up three cents from the last week.

Currently, the national average for a gallon of gas is up to $3.61, rising eight cents in a week and 25 cents more over the last month.

AAA has released some helpful tips on how to preserve your gas and save money.

