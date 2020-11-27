Gary sees vast improvement in environmental condition in 2020

GARY, WV (WOAY) – Over the course of this year, the Gary community has come together to vastly improve its environment.

Gary has had problems with littering in recent years, but a group of citizens donated a dumpster to the city’s biggest dump. Putting a big dent in that has made a huge difference for the city’s condition.

“The Magistrate’s and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office backed us and the people that we charged, and made them come pick up their trash instead of just paying the fine and leaving the trash there,” said Gary Chief of Police S.P. “Pat” McKinney. “The Solid Waste Authority for McDowell County has been right there with us. We’re just so glad that we’ve been able to move forward. We’re going to continue our efforts into the new year.”

McKinney added that Gary will be applying for litter control grants to hopefully sustain the progress that the city has made this year.