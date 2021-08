BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – For the second year in a row, Garland Green is the Appalachian Amateur champion.

The event took place over the weekend at Fincastle. Green has now won the event six times, with his first victory taking place in 2008. The tournament returned last year after not taking place from 2016 to 2019.

Several area golfers put up strong performances, including Jackson Hill from Daniels. He shot a 71 on both days to finish in fifth place at two-over-par.

Related