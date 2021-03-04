FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Gaines Estate is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Supper.

The event will feature traditional Irish foods catered by Dobra Zupas and be held in the house at the estate. The dinner will take place on Saturday March 13th at 6:30 PM and is open to the public via reservation. Venue Coordinator Mariah Harrison says the event is a great way to get in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit and enjoy some fine dinning.

“We are doing these dinners monthly and it’s been really exciting getting the community involved and giving them somewhere nice to go and have a fine dinning experience right in downtown Fayetteville,” said Gaines Estate Venue Coordinator Mariah Harrison.

To register for the event call the Gaines Estate at 304-382-7509 and make a reservation.