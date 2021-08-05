Brown’s Service Station pumps your own gas, open for nearly a century

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – If you don’t want to pump your own gas, no worries. We have a full service gas station right here in Fayette County.

Established in 1922, Brown’s Service Station has been in business for nearly a century.

After returning from World War I, M.W. Brown opened for business, as automobiles were monumental during the war.

The station is now being run by the third generation in the Brown family.

Current owner Adam Brown said, “It’s very fortunate to keep it open. I’ve made a good living and people have been good to me here. We work five to six guys here. It’s great to keep it going.”

From propane and tires to oil changes, this full service station offers a variety of services.

“We’re full service. We pump gas, change oil and tires.”

Very old-fashioned, there are no electronics other than a credit card reader. All other services are marked up with a piece of paper and a pencil.

Current owner Adam Brown says he doesn’t plan on changing anything soon, as everything has been doing great so far.

“I’ve done it this way since I’ve ran it myself for 41 years. My son is getting ready to take over, so he may change it.”

Brown’s is planning to celebrate their 100th year in business in 2022, as the fourth generation will soon be taking the reigns.

The service station is located in Belva, where you can get all of your car needs taken of.

Related