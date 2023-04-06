Front Promises Early Holiday Weekend Chill

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Do you feel the air turning cooler?? A cold front on our doorstep will have you grabbing the warm blanket over the next few nights.

The front will stall in the Carolinas Friday and Saturday, but fortunately the rain will stay just outside of the Greenbrier Valley. Expect limited sunshine until Easter Sunday when bright blue skies return!

High pressure will block all moisture into the region through the middle of the week! While the pattern favors no cancellation of local baseball and softball games, the brush fire risk will become elevated by midweek when the winds start to turn a bit breezy.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast is below:

