Fright Nights are back for ten nights in October

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – With the start of October just around the corner it’s time for the start of Halloween scares and that means Fright Nights are back.

Fright Nights will be going on this year for its eleventh season and will run every Friday and Saturday night in October. Due to the pandemic all of the actors and actresses will have their temperatures checked and have been trained on how close they can get to patrons. Organizers are also requiring patrons to wear a mask and purchase their tickets online.

“Normally we have crowds of people at our ticket both, this year we are asking people to please purchase their tickets online in advance,” said Glade Springs Creative Director Ashley Long. “In a timed ticket slot so people can come 7:30, 8:00, 8:30 to space everybody out just enough to keep everyone spaced out perfectly for this event.”

To purchase your tickets visit www.frightnightswv.com and a dollar from every ticket sold will go to the United Way.