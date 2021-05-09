Free yoga session held at Adventures on the Gorge to honor Mother’s Day

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – While New River Yoga hosts regular yoga classes at Adventures on the Gorge, this one was particularly special for Mother’s Day. The local yoga studio wanted to give back to all mothers by providing a free morning yoga class by the pool overlooking the beautiful view of the New River Gorge, along with a special musical guest who played calming meditation music throughout the course. And it turned out to be a very peaceful way to honor this special day and give thanks to mothers everywhere.

“It feels great, I feel really blessed, and I’m happy to have able bodies willing to do yoga out here with us this morning. So, it will be great,” says Candace Evans, a yoga instructor at New River Yoga.

Yoga sessions at Adventures on the Gorge occur regularly on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 9 a.m., and at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. If you’re interested in participating in these sessions, you can contact New River Yoga at newriveryogawv.com.

