Free Vaccine Clinics offered this week

All West Virginians, age 12 years and older, are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic.

More information may be found at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. For assistance by phone, please call 1-833-734-0965.

Should you have questions about a specific clinic and the vaccines offered at that location, please check with that location.

Fayette County (walk-in)

Monday – Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Fayette County Health Department, 202 Church Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840.

Monday, August 23 – Nicholas County

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651

Tuesday, August 24 – Nicholas County

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.

Wednesday, August 25 – Nicholas County

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.

Thursday, August 26 – Nicholas County

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.

Raleigh County

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Heart of God Ministries,1703 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801.

Friday, August, 27 – Nicholas County

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.

Related