Free naloxone and training distribution to be held this weekend in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – To help fight the ongoing drug epidemic in our communities, some local organizations are coming together to provide free naloxone this weekend.

The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition, the DHHR, the Office of Drug Control Policy and many other community partners are joining at five different sites in Raleigh County.

According to Leandrea Young with the Prevention Coalition, the event is completely free and open to anyone.

“We’re putting it on to help the community have naloxone available,” Young said. “To be able to be the first responders to overdoses. That way they’re able to have a second chance at life.”

The naloxone giveaway will be this Saturday, May 22, from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

The distribution sites are at the Beckley 3rd Avenue Art Park, the Beckley ARH Clinic, the Beaver Kroger Parking Lot, and the Sophia Volunteer Fire Department.

