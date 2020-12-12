Free in-home COVID-19 testing discontinued

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – On Friday, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch took time to report that the recently announced free in-home testing program through Vault Health has been discontinued.

An interactive online map of all active free testing locations across West Virginia is available on the state’s COVID-19 website. Users can filter the map by type of testing site, including daily testing events, recurring testing events, as well as Walgreens and Fruth Pharmacy testing locations. Each location is marked on the map with a pin. After finding a testing location nearby, users are able to click on the pin for more information about that particular testing site, including the specific location and timeframe during which testing will be held.

Note: This information became available after WOAY put together a previous story about free at-home testing.