Free COVID-19 vaccines given out at West Virginia State Fair

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Fair still has a few more days, and locals are turning out in droves.

The large crowds don’t seem to be deterring many from enjoying the festivities, but health officials still want people to stay safe.

And one way to do that is by offering free vaccines at the fair. The fair has partnered with the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to give out doses of both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“We are offering free COVID vaccinations to anyone that attends the fair,” said Pharmicist Amy Jasperse. “The Delta Variant is in all states and all counties in West Virginia, and we need to get people vaccinated.”

The only thing you need to get a vaccine is an ID to confirm that you’re old enough. No insurance or any payment is required. So far the school has not given out too many vaccines, only about a hundred since the start of the fair, but they say more people have stopped by in recent days as more talk of booster shots goes around.

“So far I think we’ve had an average of 5-10 a day,” said Chief Nursing Officer Tabitha Fox. “We’re looking for more as the boosters and third doses become more popular and talked about.”

These vaccines given out at the fair are not booster shots and will not protect someone immediately. It still takes about two weeks for the full effect. The goal is instead to get more people vaccinated in the long run.

The vaccine, while effective, isn’t a guarantee you’ll never get COVID, but the school of Osteopathic Medicine says it still offers a great deal of protection.

“It reduces any symptoms they have if they do come down with it [COVID-19], and helps protect them and their loved ones.”

There remains no mask mandate at the fair. Instead, fair officials ask that people do their best to stay safe and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

