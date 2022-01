PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Partnership of African American Churches is hosting a free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic this Wednesday, Jan 5, in Princeton.

The clinic will be at ResCare, on 712 Mercer Street in downtown Princeton from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. They will offer both free testing and free vaccines.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. No insurance is required.

