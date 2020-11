FREE COVID-19 Testing Events Added Across the State for Tuesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced free COVID-19 testing will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, November 3 in Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Doddridge, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wetzel, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals.

The events will be held as follows:

Berkeley County, November 3, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Berkeley Health Department, 122 Waverly Ct., Martinsburg, WV AND 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Spring Mills High School, 409 Campus Drive, Martinsburg, WV AND 4:30 PM – 8:30 PM, Berkeley Medical Center, 2500 Hospital Drive, Martinsburg, WV

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Spring Mills High School, 409 Campus Drive, Martinsburg, WV 4:30 PM – 8:30 PM, Berkeley Medical Center, 2500 Hospital Drive, Martinsburg, WV Boone County, November 3, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Braxton County, November 3, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV AND 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WV NG Armory Sutton, 1072 State Street, Gassaway, WV AND 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Burnsville Volunteer Fire Department, 237A Kanawha Ave, Burnsville, WV

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WV NG Armory Sutton, 1072 State Street, Gassaway, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Burnsville Volunteer Fire Department, 237A Kanawha Ave, Burnsville, WV Doddridge County, November 3, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Hampshire County, November 3, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney, WV AND 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Capon Bridge Elementary, School, 99 Capon School Street, Capon Bridge, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Capon Bridge Elementary, School, 99 Capon School Street, Capon Bridge, WV Jackson County, November 3, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV AND 7:00AM – 11:00 AM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV AND 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington St, Ravenswood, WV

7:00AM – 11:00 AM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington St, Ravenswood, WV Jefferson County, November 3, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University, 301 N King Street, Shepherdstown, WV AND 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Sam Michaels Park, 235 Sam Michael’s Lane, Harpers Ferry, WV AND 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Page Jackson Elementary School, 370 Page-Jackson School Road, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Sam Michaels Park, 235 Sam Michael’s Lane, Harpers Ferry, WV 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Page Jackson Elementary School, 370 Page-Jackson School Road, Charles Town, WV Lincoln County, November 3, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV AND 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Sycamore Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 65 Bulger Road, Alkol, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Sycamore Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 65 Bulger Road, Alkol, WV Logan County, November 3, 8:00 AM -12:00 PM, Man Fire Department, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV AND 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority Main Office, 511 Dingess Street, Logan, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority Main Office, 511 Dingess Street, Logan, WV Marshall County, November 3, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, 216 US Route 250, Moundsville, WV AND 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV AND 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, McMechen Volunteer Fire Department, 811 Marshall St., McMechen, WV

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, McMechen Volunteer Fire Department, 811 Marshall St., McMechen, WV Mineral County, November 3, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O Staggers Dr, Keyser, WV AND 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV AND 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Airport, 165 Terminal Loop, Wiley Ford, WV

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Airport, 165 Terminal Loop, Wiley Ford, WV Mingo County, November 3, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health & Wellness, 173 East 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent) AND 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mingo Central High School, 100 King Coal Highway, Delbarton, WV

Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent) 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mingo Central High School, 100 King Coal Highway, Delbarton, WV Monroe County, November 3, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 111 Market Street, Peterstown, WV AND 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Lindside United Methodist Church, 8764 Seneca Trail South, Lindside, WV

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Lindside United Methodist Church, 8764 Seneca Trail South, Lindside, WV Morgan County, November 3, 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM, Mountaineer Community Health Center, 783 Winchester Street, Paw Paw, WV (By appointment; call 304-947-5500) AND Morgan County Health Department, 12:00 – 8:00 PM, 187 South Green Street, Berkeley Springs, WV

Morgan County Health Department, 12:00 – 8:00 PM, 187 South Green Street, Berkeley Springs, WV Ohio County, November 3, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV AND 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, 1333 Van Meter Way, West Liberty, WV AND 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, 1333 Van Meter Way, West Liberty, WV 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV Putnam County, November 3, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Ritchie County, November 3, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV AND 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Smithville Fire Department, Route 47, Smithville, WV AND 12:00 PM– 4:00 PM, Ritchie High School, 201 Ritchie County School Road, Ellenboro, WV AND 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Pennsboro Fire Department, 208 Kimball Ave, Pennsboro, WV

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Smithville Fire Department, Route 47, Smithville, WV AND 12:00 PM– 4:00 PM, Ritchie High School, 201 Ritchie County School Road, Ellenboro, WV 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Pennsboro Fire Department, 208 Kimball Ave, Pennsboro, WV Roane County, November 3, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Tyler County, November 3, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Ave, Sistersville, WV AND 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV AND 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV AND 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV Upshur County, November 3, 11:00 AM -1:00 PM, Banks District Volunteer Fire Department, 206 Rock Cave Road, Rock Cave, WV AND 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV AND 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hodgesville Elementary School, 918 Teter Road, Buckhannon, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hodgesville Elementary School, 918 Teter Road, Buckhannon, WV Wayne County, November 3, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Prichard Volunteer Fire Department, 1255 Round Bottom Road, Prichard, WV AND 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV AND 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine St., Kenova, WV

2:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine St., Kenova, WV Wetzel County, November 3, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV AND 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Horney Highway, Hundred, WV AND 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Horney Highway, Hundred, WV 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV Wood County, November 3, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Ohio Valley University South Campus, Snyder Activity Center Parking Lot, College Parkway, Vienna, WV AND 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wood County Parking Lot by Blennerhassett Hotel, 315 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV AND 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, 211 6th Street, Parkersburg, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wood County Parking Lot by Blennerhassett Hotel, 315 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, 211 6th Street, Parkersburg, WV Wyoming County, November 3, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV AND 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Huff Consolidated Schools, 374 Lizard Creek Road, Hanover, WV AND 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Herndon Consolidated Schools, Rt. 10, Bud, WV

For upcoming testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.