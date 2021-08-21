Fourth annual Honey Festival held at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, partnering with the Youth Museum and the Raleigh County Beekeepers Association, held a whole day of learning, honoring, and celebrating our state insect and a crucial one around the world– the Honey Bee. An exciting tradition at the Exhibition Mine, the fourth annual Honey Festival included bee demonstrations, beginner beekeeping workshops, honey sampling, and lots of vendors.

“Here at the Exhibition Coal Mine and the Youth Museum, we’re all about education, it’s usually about Appalachian culture, but on this day we make sure it’s about bees as well,” says Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Rec for the City of Beckley. “They are just such amazing creatures, and one thing that I’ve learned, if something happens to bees, life as we know it is going to disappear pretty quickly.”

But everyone seemed very excited to learn about and help protect this important insect. And if you want to learn more about how you can make a difference for the bees, you can visit raleighcountybeekeepers.com or visit them on Facebook at Southern West Virginia Beekeepers.

Related