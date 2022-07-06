Four West Virginia Mountaineers named to preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – Four West Virginia football players have been named to the preseason All-Big 12 conference team.

Center Zach Frazier, kicker Casey Legg, defensive tackle Dante Stills and cornerback Charles Woods are among the 29 players on the list.

Stills is the only repeat preseason All-Big 12 pick for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia trails only Kansas State and Baylor for most selections.

It is now just 57 days until the Backyard Brawl and 67 days until the home opener against Kansas. That game on Sept. 10 is a gold rush. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

The home game versus Towson on Sept. 17 is Family Day. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

The Mountaineers will play their third Thursday night game of the season when the Baylor Bears come to town on Oct. 13. That will be a stripe the stadium game, so fans sitting in even-numbered sections should wear gold, while fans in odd-numbered sections should wear blue.

West Virginia’s homecoming game is Oct. 29 against TCU. They will play Oklahoma on Nov. 12. The Mountaineers’ final home game of the season will come Nov. 19 against Kansas State.

Mini-package and single game tickets are now officially on sale. You can grab yours by going to wvugame.com or calling 1-800-WVU-GAME.

