Four southern West Virginia counties join lawsuit against Juul

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Four southern West Virginia counties have joined a lawsuit against the e-cigarette manufacturer Juul.

The lawsuit by the Webb Law Center in Charleston alleges that Juul’s marketing tactics led people to believe their products were healthier than cigarettes.

Mercer County joined the lawsuit earlier this week. According to commissioner Greg Puckett, he believes Juul’s marketing has led to a huge problem affecting the state’s youth.

“If you look at the statistics, if you look at the growth and the trends for our young people in where they are in using a certainly harmful product, the marketing was false and the marketing was flawed,” Puckett said.

The four counties in our area that have joined the lawsuit are Raleigh, Mercer, Monroe and Greenbrier.

