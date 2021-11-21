UPDATE: US-460 Eastbound fully reopen after four car accident

UPDATE (11/21 @ 8:50 p.m.) – US-460 Eastbound is fully reopen after both lanes were previously closed due to a four car accident in Princeton.

Vehicle Crash on US-460 EB at US 19.

Road cleared.

Mercer County. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) November 22, 2021

Mercer County dispatchers have no further details on the injuries sustained in the accident.

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Multiple people are injured after a four car accident on US-460 in Princeton.

The accident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday near Courthouse Road. Mercer County dispatchers tell WOAY Bluefield Rescue, Princeton Rescue, the Green Valley Fire Department and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.

Both eastbound lanes of US-460 are currently closed and the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Vehicle Crash on US-460 EB at US 19.

2 of 2 eastbound lanes are closed.

Mercer County. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) November 21, 2021

