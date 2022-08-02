Former West Virginia special education teacher sentenced to 10 years for abusing students

Charleston, WV (AP)- Former special education teacher Nancy Boggs was sentenced to 10 years in Kanawha County Circuit Court today. Boggs’ sentencing stems from incidents last September at Holz Elementary School in Charleston.

The defendant pleaded guilty in May to 10 misdemeanor counts of battery. The sentences of one year on each count will be served by Boggs consecutively.

The former educator admitted hitting one female student with a cabinet door, pulling her hair, and pulling a chair out from under her. Additionally, Boggs admitted to slamming another child’s head into a desk and slapping a third child.

