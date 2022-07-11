Former Mountaineer Alek Manoah named to MLB All-Star Game roster

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – From Morgantown to Los Angeles–former WVU pitcher Alek Manoah has been named to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game roster.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ ace has gone 9-4 in 17 starts this season. Manoah has posted a 2.34 ERA and struck out 97 batters in 107 2/3 innings of work.

This is the first Midsummer Classic selection for the 24-year-old and second-ever for a former Mountaineer.

The Cincinnati Reds will be represented by their ace, Luis Castillo. It is his second All-Star Game nod.

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever David Bednar was also named to the National League squad. It is his first All-Star Game selection.

Related