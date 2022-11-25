Ford recalls over 634k SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

Dearborn, MI (WOAY) – Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to a cracked fuel injector that can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine resulting in fires.

The recall covers Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020 to 2023 model years with 1.5 liters, three-cylinder engines.

Ford is not advising owners to stop driving their vehicles or park them outdoors since fires are rare. Additionally, there is no risk when the car engine is off.

Owners can take their SUVs to the dealer and get a free rental. Dealers will inspect the injectors and replace them if necessary.

Ford also says it’s extending warranties to cover cracked fuel injectors for up to 15 years.

Dealers will update engine control software to detect cracked injectors. In addition, drivers will receive dashboard messages notifying them to get service.

Additionally, dealers will install a tube to drain fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces.

