Ford recalls over 112,000 F-150 trucks due to roll away risk

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Ford is recalling over 112,000 F-150 pickup trucks because of a rollaway risk.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a rear axle hub bolt in some of the vehicles might break, which could cause the truck to roll away when in park or cause the truck to lose drive power.

The recall includes 2021-2023 F-150 trucks with the trailer tow max duty package.

Ford is working on a fix.

The company says drivers who hear a clicking or rattling noise should take their vehicle to a dealership.

For more information about this recall, visit ford.com or nhtsa.gov

