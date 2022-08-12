Food for Body & Soul food pantry receives $3,000 donation

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Food for Body & Soul has received a $3000 donation from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. Heart of God Ministries has operated the Food for Body & Soul pantry since 2005, assisting thousands of West Virginians. Food for Body & Soul provides food bags to feed the hungry in Raleigh County and surrounding areas in their time of need.

Food for Body & Soul will use the grant to purchase food for individuals in the community who have difficulty providing meals for their families. The pantry’s mission is to offer West Virginians food and spiritual encouragement to uplift those in need.

Emergency food bags are available to people in crisis or critical need. The pantry serves 130 individuals monthly, including around 50 monthly food bags provided to senior citizens and disabled people directly to their homes.

The food pantry accepts food donations of all kinds. Anyone interested in offering monetary donations can address them to the Food for Body and Soul food pantry and send them to Heart of God ministries PO Box 3091 Beckley, West Virginia 25801.

