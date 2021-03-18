Food distribution to take place March 19 at Linda K. Epling Stadium

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – More than a thousand boxes of food will be given out tomorrow during a distribution in Beckley.

The distribution is brought together by the Beckley Housing Authority, the United States Department of Agriculture and Save the Children – an international organization focused on helping families in need.

According to Sherrie Hunter, Beckley Councilwoman at Large, the distribution has 1,200 boxes ready to be given away.

“For 1,200 cars, 35 pound boxes will be available,” Hunter said. “No restrictions, all are welcome.”

The distribution will be at Linda K. Epling Stadium, 200 Stadium Drive, from 12:00-4:00 P.M.