Five Fayette county deputies promoted

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Five Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies received promotions Thursday morning.

The deputies were sworn in at 8:30 AM at the Fayette County Courthouse by Judge Thomas Ewing. There are two newly promoted sergeants and three corporals. All five deputies are excited to begin their new roles.

“I’m feeling excited,” said Cpl. Richard Gipson of the Fayette County Sheriff Department.

“It’s exciting, taking the supervisory position and leading the guys,” said Cpl. Gerald Rinehart of the Fayette County Sheriff Department.

The promotions took effect immediately following the swearing in. Congratulations to all five deputies on their promotions.

