Fish fry fundraiser to be held for the Humane Society of Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A community fish fry is set to help raise the funds for the Humane Society of Raleigh County.

The fundraiser will be held at the Mad Hatter Club in downtown Beckley this Sunday, June 12 starting at 3 p.m. The menu will include a fried fish filet, macaroni and cheese, fries, and cole slaw. It will cost $15 per meal.

Local musician Randy Gilkey is expected to perform live at the event starting at 5 p.m. It is a luau-themed event and raffles will also be drawn.

The humane society is currently working on the construction of a new, on-site animal wellness center which all of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards.

“It’s going to give folks the opportunity to come and show their dedication to the shelter and help out because the thing is when we get this clinic built long-term it has the potential to help out not just our county but surrounding counties as well,” says Executive Director of the humane society Brett Kees.

The humane society plans to hold another fundraiser on July 16 at 7 p.m. It will be a semi-formal event to be held at the Raleigh County Convention Center.

Tickets for the event are on sale for $40. You can contact the humane society to purchase your ticket by calling (304)253-8921 or by messaging them on Facebook.

