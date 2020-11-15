First responders on scene of car accident

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – First responders are on the scene of a single car accident on Tams Highway.

Dispatchers say a call came in at 4:23 p.m. after a car was involved in an accident near the 3400 block of Tams Highway near Helen. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is on scene along with Sophia Area and Sophia City fire departments and Jan Care.

The cause of the accident is unclear, as is the possibility of injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.