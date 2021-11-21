First responders, family of car crash victim, celebrate recovery

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County First responders celebrate the rescue and recovery of a car crash victim.

Last Saturday, November 13th, Dean Leftwich was driving a U-Haul truck on Ritter Drive when the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons before striking a tree.

Leftwich was found unresponsive before he was removed from the vehicle. Members of the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Coal City Volunteer Fire Department and Jan Care helped keep Leftwich alive at the scene before he was transported to Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, where he was treated and released.

First responders gathered with Leftwich and his family at the Beaver Volunteer Department Sunday to celebrate the rescue and recovery.

