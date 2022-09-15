First Lady Justice introduces newest Friends with Paws therapy dog at Pineville Elementary School

Pineville, WV (WOAY) – First Lady Cathy Justice visited Pineville Elementary School (PES) for a “Pup Rally” to celebrate the arrival of the Friends with Paws Communities in Schools Program’s (CIS) next therapy dog. The newest addition to the program is River, a yellow Labrador retriever.

Following the ceremony, students and staff got to meet River. PES expressed their excitement to welcome River to the staff. Wyoming County School Superintendent Deirdre Cline stated, “Just like our other staff members, we know River will work hard to provide a wonderful learning experience for our students.”

The Friends and Paws program places certified therapy dogs in CIS schools statewide to provide companionship and comfort to students who need support. Therapy dogs can detect tension and stress in individuals and give comfort to relieve anxiety to people experiencing emotional distress.

